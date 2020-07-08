2 teens charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

On July 2, 2020, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home in Prescott regarding a pornography offense.

According to a YCSO news release, a 17-year-old male reported receiving unwanted child pornography on his phone through the Snapchat messaging app. The teen told deputies an ‘ex-friend’ sent him a video of a young girl in a sexual act and noted that he knew the girl involved, and she is 16 years old. The video had been received a few weeks prior and a friend advised it would be best to notify law enforcement regarding the illegal activity.

Deputies met the reporting party’s ‘ex-friend,’ a 17-year-old male suspect who lives in Prescott Valley. The suspect admitted sending the video to his friend and did so without permission of the teen girl, who he identified as an ‘on-and-off’ girlfriend. He also acknowledged understanding it was illegal.

Deputies spoke with the teen girl, who admitted creating the video and making it available to the suspect. She was unaware the reporting party had received the video from the suspect.

Deputies provided details of their investigation to the parents of all the teens involved.

Deputies returned to the suspect’s home and he was arrested for one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and booked into the Prescott Juvenile Detention Center. Further investigation revealed the reporting party had willingly accepted the videos with knowledge they portrayed a 16-year-old female in a sex act. As a result, he was arrested on July 7 for the same charge and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

YCSO cautions teens about the consequences of taking, sending or forwarding a sexual picture of yourself or someone else underage. Before hitting send, remember that you cannot control where the image may travel.

If you forward a sexual picture of someone underage, you are as responsible for this image as the original sender. You could face child pornography charges, go to jail and have to register as a sex offender.

Report any nude pictures you receive on your cell phone to an adult you trust. Do not delete the message. Instead, get your parents or guardians, teachers and school counselors involved immediately.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.