Prescott Valley police continue to monitor drug overdoses
Out of 9 calls since May 21, 2 deaths and 4 successful NARCAN treatments
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: July 7, 2020 4:09 p.m.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 4, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 5, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 3, 2020
- Multiple people stabbed during altercation in Prescott, suspect in custody
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 6, 2020
- COVID-19 Update: New deaths low, but Arizona adds near record number of cases
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 1, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 2, 2020
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 2, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 30, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 7, 2020
- Obituary: Dustin David Olague
- Superior Court remands all counts against Prescott Valley eye doctor Michael Ham
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 21, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: