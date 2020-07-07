POP! Prescott Valley kicks off ‘Party on the Porch’ campaign throughout July

Do you know your next door neighbor’s name? Those folks who just moved in across the street? Who is the person walking a cute dog past your house every morning? The family that rides bikes together every evening?

Knowing your neighbors is not only a great way to make new friends, but it has been shown to reduce crime, a Town of Prescott Valley news release states.

If you know your neighbors, you know when something is out of place or doesn’t seem right. Prescott Valley officials are inviting residents to “Party on the Porch” during the month of July, and get to know your neighbors.

The Party on the Porch, or “POP,” event encourages neighbors through the entire month to play host to and enjoy activities that help residents get to know each other, while still adhering to safe-distancing practices during the pandemic.

You might not have a porch, but you can open the garage, set out some chairs and tables 6-feet apart, and enjoy a potluck or some music. How about honoring the grads on your block? July 4th fireworks watch party?

Perhaps you can beat the heat with some water games in the yard or enjoy some corn toss. Most outdoor activities lend themselves to social distancing, and the town encourages neighbors to design their gatherings with this in mind.

Even if you do not have an event during July, town officials hope that you will meet some new neighbors, and check in to see if they are alone or need a helping hand.

The town has posted a POP Toolkit on its website at: pvaz.net. The toolkit includes neighborhood crime prevention and other police information and resources from town departments such as public works, police and community development.

Check out the activities suggested by Prescott Valley’s Parks and Recreation Department and the PV Public Library to get your POP popping. During July and on Aug. 1, Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) will open one station per week to the public.

You can tour a station near your neighborhood and speak to fire and police first responders. Station dates are as follows: July 11: Station 53, 8555 E. Yavapai Road; July 18: Station 50, 8603 E. Eastridge Drive; July 25: Station 59, 6401 N. Viewpoint Dr.; and August 1: Station 58, 4850 N. Robert Road.

Generous community businesses have donated to a POP prize package drawing. During July, the town invites you to be creative in getting to know your neighbors by playing host to one or more events.

You may also get to know your neighbors while social distancing and posting photos of the fun on the town’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages using the hashtag, #PVPOP, for a chance to win a Party on the Porch prize package. Two winners will receive either a barbecue donated by Home Depot in Prescott Valley or a handcrafted garden bench donated by Yavapai Exceptional Industries (YEI).

If you would like police personnel to come and speak at your event, call 928-772-9261. For a CAFMA firefighter or personnel, call 928-772-7711. For town department representatives, call Emily Smith at 928-759-3102 or send her an email to: esmith@pvaz.net.

For more information about Party on the Porch, send an email to comrel@pvaz.net or call 928-759-3123.

Information provided by the Town of Prescott Valley.