Obituary notice: Christine Rebecca McBride
Originally Published: July 7, 2020 7:22 p.m.
Christine Rebecca McBride was born on September 28, 1915 in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. She passed away on July 4, 2020 in Prescott, Arizona. Heritage Memory Mortuary is entrusted with the final arrangements.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 4, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 5, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 3, 2020
- Multiple people stabbed during altercation in Prescott, suspect in custody
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 6, 2020
- COVID-19 Update: New deaths low, but Arizona adds near record number of cases
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 1, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 2, 2020
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 2, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 30, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 7, 2020
- Obituary: Dustin David Olague
- Superior Court remands all counts against Prescott Valley eye doctor Michael Ham
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 21, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: