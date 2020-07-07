OFFERS
Highway 69 update: Drivers should plan for additional lane restrictions between Truwood Drive, Enterprise Parkway
Drivers should allow extra travel time, ADOT says

Highway 69, between Truwood Drive and Enterprise Parkway, will see lane restrictions Sundays through Thursdays through September. (Courier map, illustration)

Highway 69, between Truwood Drive and Enterprise Parkway, will see lane restrictions Sundays through Thursdays through September. (Courier map, illustration)

Originally Published: July 7, 2020 1:51 p.m.

Prescott-area drivers who use Highway 69 in Prescott Valley should plan for additional lane restrictions between Truwood Drive and Enterprise Parkway while contractors install a raised center median, according to a news release from ADOT.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while the following restrictions are in place:

• North- and southbound Highway 69 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sundays through Thursdays, starting July 8 and ending in late September.

• Southbound 69 will not have left turn access onto Truwood Drive.

• A 14-foot vehicle-width restriction will be in place.

For more information on the project, visit azdot.gov/sr69truwoodfain.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call 855-712-8530 or visit azdot.gov/contact and select “Projects” from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

