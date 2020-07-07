Highway 69 update: Drivers should plan for additional lane restrictions between Truwood Drive, Enterprise Parkway
Drivers should allow extra travel time, ADOT says
Prescott-area drivers who use Highway 69 in Prescott Valley should plan for additional lane restrictions between Truwood Drive and Enterprise Parkway while contractors install a raised center median, according to a news release from ADOT.
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while the following restrictions are in place:
• North- and southbound Highway 69 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sundays through Thursdays, starting July 8 and ending in late September.
• Southbound 69 will not have left turn access onto Truwood Drive.
• A 14-foot vehicle-width restriction will be in place.
For more information on the project, visit azdot.gov/sr69truwoodfain.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call 855-712-8530 or visit azdot.gov/contact and select “Projects” from the drop-down menu.
For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
