COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County sees 26 more cases overnight, now at 999

Yavapai County has almost reached the 1,000 mark for confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Tuesday, July 7.

The county has tested 21,086 residents with 420 recovered and 11 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 28 COVID-19 patients on the West Campus and no persons under investigation (PUI), and five hospitalizations on the East Campus with six PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center reports 18 hospitalizations and zero PUI. The Prescott VA is caring for three COVID-19 patients with no PUI.

TWO KINDS OF TESTS

The YCCHS news release also provided clarification about the two different kinds of tests available for COVID-19, viral tests and antibody tests.

• A viral test (PCR) tells you if you have a current infection. PCR stands for a laboratory technique known as polymerase chain reaction and is a well-used tool in the laboratory and medical testing. Usually that means a narrow swab is placed in a person's nose or mouth to collect cells from the back of the throat.

• An antibody test (serology) might tell you if you had a past infection. An antibody test might not show if you have a current infection because it can take one to three weeks after infection for your body to make antibodies. Having antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19 might provide protection from getting infected with the virus again. If it does, medical professionals do not yet know how much protection the antibodies might provide or how long this protection might last.

TESTS DON'T PROVIDE ALL THE ANSWERS

There are questions that the CDC cannot answer using antibody serology surveillance. These include:

• How much of the U.S. population is immune to COVID-19 and not able to get infected again?

• How many antibodies are needed to protect someone from COVID-19?

• How long will someone with antibodies be protected from COVID-19?

• Can you be re-infected with COVID-19?

• Can people with antibodies return to work? If you test positive or negative for COVID-19 on a viral or an antibody test, you still should take preventive measures to protect yourself and others.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 and want to get tested, call your healthcare provider first. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 and are not tested, it is important to stay home. Most people have mild illness with COVID-19 and can recover at home without medical care. Contact your healthcare provider if your symptoms are getting worse or if you have questions about your health.

INFORMATION

• The National Guard is assisting with contact tracing, if you have tested positive you may receive a call from 844-957-2721.

• Chino Valley Food Sharing re-opens, Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. at Saint Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 2062 Highway 89

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1 (a resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19): https://211arizona.org/

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19

• Mental health resources - #YavapaiStrongerTogether: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.