CATCH 22 — DAY 8: Man wanted for 2 felony warrants stemming from Ash Fork traffic stop

Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating 23-year-old fugitive Davion Marquice Zacharie.



In the early evening hours of Nov. 23, 2016, Zacharie was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputy for speeding on eastbound Interstate 40 in the area of Ash Fork.

The deputy smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and had probable cause to search the vehicle. Zacharie was found to be in possession of more than 20 pounds of marijuana and a firearm. He was a convicted felon at the time of the stop and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.



Zacharie also gave a false name and date of birth when asked for his identity. He was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County jail. He was subsequently released on bond and has not appeared to court since.



Zacharie has two felony warrants. One is for failing to appear with nation-wide extradition and $50,000 bond, and another for possession of marijuana, two counts of weapons misconduct (prohibited possessor, and possession of a firearm during a drug-related crime), possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal impersonation.



The second warrant has statewide extradition with a $25,000 bond.

Zacharie is described as a 5-foot-7 black man with black hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos on his arms, including one of his name, “Davion,” on his right forearm. His last known address was on Hoke Drive in San Antonio, Texas.



Anyone providing information that leads to the arrest of Zacharie is eligible for a $500 reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at Yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.