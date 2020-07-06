Obituary: Rosanne (Nadler) Riggs

Rosanne (Nadler) Riggs, born in Chicago, Ill. on Oct. 11, 1942, was escorted to Heaven June 9, 2020, in Prescott, Ariz.

At one year old, Rosanne and her parents moved from Chicago to San Bernardino, Calif. A year later, her father joined the Navy and the family moved to Lemon Grove, Calif. She was married in 1962 and blessed with three boys, Phil, Ron and Hill.

Following in her father’s footsteps, Rosanne succeeded in the financial services industry, including almost 20 years with MetLife. She married the love of her life, Philip Riggs, in 1992. They enjoyed traveling and antiquing together. In 2005, Phil and Rosanne retired to Prescott, where they made many friends and Rosanne regularly played Duplicate Bridge at the Adult Center.

Rosanne enjoyed reading, and had a keen interest in world affairs and politics. She loved cooking and entertaining and gifted friends each year with her famous cranberry bread.

Rosanne was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Lillian (Reisman) Nadler; and her youngest sister, Marlene Sanks.

She is survived by her husband, Philip; their two beloved pups, Tasha and Lola; her three sons, Phillip (Allison) Kaplan, Ron (Danielle) Kaplan, and Hill Kaplan; four grandchildren, Tyler, Evan, Rachel and Erin; and her sister, Sharon. She is also survived by her stepsons, Scott Riggs, Jason (Megan) Riggs and their children, Riley and Logan.

The family wishes to thank the Marley House staff for their loving care during Rosanne’s final days.

Donations in Rosanne’s memory may be made to Good Samaritan Marley House Hospice or Yavapai Humane Society, both located in Prescott, Arizona.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

