OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, July 06
Weather  87.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Rosanne (Nadler) Riggs

Rosanne (Nadler) Riggs

Rosanne (Nadler) Riggs

Originally Published: July 6, 2020 6:01 p.m.

Rosanne (Nadler) Riggs, born in Chicago, Ill. on Oct. 11, 1942, was escorted to Heaven June 9, 2020, in Prescott, Ariz.

At one year old, Rosanne and her parents moved from Chicago to San Bernardino, Calif. A year later, her father joined the Navy and the family moved to Lemon Grove, Calif. She was married in 1962 and blessed with three boys, Phil, Ron and Hill.

Following in her father’s footsteps, Rosanne succeeded in the financial services industry, including almost 20 years with MetLife. She married the love of her life, Philip Riggs, in 1992. They enjoyed traveling and antiquing together. In 2005, Phil and Rosanne retired to Prescott, where they made many friends and Rosanne regularly played Duplicate Bridge at the Adult Center.

Rosanne enjoyed reading, and had a keen interest in world affairs and politics. She loved cooking and entertaining and gifted friends each year with her famous cranberry bread.

Rosanne was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Lillian (Reisman) Nadler; and her youngest sister, Marlene Sanks.

She is survived by her husband, Philip; their two beloved pups, Tasha and Lola; her three sons, Phillip (Allison) Kaplan, Ron (Danielle) Kaplan, and Hill Kaplan; four grandchildren, Tyler, Evan, Rachel and Erin; and her sister, Sharon. She is also survived by her stepsons, Scott Riggs, Jason (Megan) Riggs and their children, Riley and Logan.

The family wishes to thank the Marley House staff for their loving care during Rosanne’s final days.

Donations in Rosanne’s memory may be made to Good Samaritan Marley House Hospice or Yavapai Humane Society, both located in Prescott, Arizona.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Logan Harrison Riggs
Obituary: Virginia Eileen Stephens
Obituary: Darlene Ellen Duncan
Obituary: David Peter (Pop) Sickel
Obituary Notice: Rosanne Riggs

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries