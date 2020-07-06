OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, July 06
Weather  87.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: No Home Show

Originally Published: July 6, 2020 6:18 p.m.

Dear Community,

As we all know, COVID-19 has deeply impacted our lives, both work and personal. From our Jurisdictions, our Rodeo, the Health Department, our local nonprofits, our schools, to our workforce, our restaurants and small business owners and beyond, I know we remain grateful for the generosity of spirit of our community as we work through so many new elements and features of our daily life and work functions and operations.

This week, after much consideration, YCCA and our board regrettably must announce the cancellation of our 47th annual Home and Garden show. However, we are looking forward to May of 2021 when we can see you and give you all big hugs.

We know that in light of the COVID-19 pause, many of you in our community looked forward to the YCCA Home and Garden show and have been inquiring about our plans and thank you for your patience as we worked to assess these complex questions and details that have affected so many of us.

Our decision was made in the interest of the health and safety of our community, the staff, our members and vendors, taking into account the dynamic nature of the global public health situation, significant current limitations on public gatherings and the ability to appropriately and safely support everyone. The decision on how to address all of these issues were particularly challenging by the uncertainty regarding how long the virus’s threat will last and the length of government-mandated shelter-in-place orders, bans on mass gatherings and social-distancing policies and recommendations.

There is no higher responsibility than protecting the health, safety and welfare of the community, our vendors and their staff. The YCCA Board and our key stakeholders recognize the challenges this health crisis has caused for our community, and we appreciate everyone’s understanding on why we canceled.

Big Elbow Bumps of love,

Sandy Griffis,

Executive Director,

Yavapai County Contractors Association

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Ask the Contractor: 41st annual Home and Garden Show is May 17-19
YCCA Home and Garden Show is May 19-21
Prescott Rodeo Days Fine Arts and Crafts Show to be held this weekend
Prescott community inspires attitude of gratitude
Column: Contractors Association grateful for strong community it can build on
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries