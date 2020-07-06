Letter: No Home Show

Dear Community,

As we all know, COVID-19 has deeply impacted our lives, both work and personal. From our Jurisdictions, our Rodeo, the Health Department, our local nonprofits, our schools, to our workforce, our restaurants and small business owners and beyond, I know we remain grateful for the generosity of spirit of our community as we work through so many new elements and features of our daily life and work functions and operations.

This week, after much consideration, YCCA and our board regrettably must announce the cancellation of our 47th annual Home and Garden show. However, we are looking forward to May of 2021 when we can see you and give you all big hugs.

We know that in light of the COVID-19 pause, many of you in our community looked forward to the YCCA Home and Garden show and have been inquiring about our plans and thank you for your patience as we worked to assess these complex questions and details that have affected so many of us.

Our decision was made in the interest of the health and safety of our community, the staff, our members and vendors, taking into account the dynamic nature of the global public health situation, significant current limitations on public gatherings and the ability to appropriately and safely support everyone. The decision on how to address all of these issues were particularly challenging by the uncertainty regarding how long the virus’s threat will last and the length of government-mandated shelter-in-place orders, bans on mass gatherings and social-distancing policies and recommendations.

There is no higher responsibility than protecting the health, safety and welfare of the community, our vendors and their staff. The YCCA Board and our key stakeholders recognize the challenges this health crisis has caused for our community, and we appreciate everyone’s understanding on why we canceled.

Big Elbow Bumps of love,

Sandy Griffis,

Executive Director,

Yavapai County Contractors Association