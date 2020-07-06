COVID-19 Update: 120 positive test results from weekend bring Yavapai County case total to 973

Yavapai County has tested 20,896 residents for the coronavirus, as of Monday morning, July 6, with 120 additional positive results over the weekend, the Yavapai County Community Health Services reported.

That brings the county to 973 positive cases, which includes 403 recovered and 10 deaths. One death was determined to be in another county, the YCCHS said.

The cities with the most recorded confirmed cases are: Prescott (213); Prescott Valley (187); and Cottonwood (120).

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 32 COVID-19 patients on the West Campus and no persons under investigation (PUI), as well as four COVID hospitalizations on the East Campus with seven (PUI). Verde Valley Medical Center reports 21 COVID hospitalizations and no PUI. The VA is caring for three COVID patients with no PUI.

In the state, 800,452 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 101,441 positive results and 1,810 deaths. The statewide number of cases increased by 3,352 and one death, as of the Monday morning report.

4th fuels surge?

“These are anything but normal times, and a typical Fourth of July celebration could further spread the virus, endanger lives, overwhelm our health system, and undo the progress made toward reopening sectors of our economy,” read a joint statement from the leaders of the American Medical Association, the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, and the National Association of County and City Health Officials.

How long is it between when a person is exposed to the virus and when they start showing symptoms? People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

People with these symptoms may have COVID-19: fever or chills; cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; fatigue; muscle or body aches; headache; new loss of taste or smell; sore throat; congestion or runny nose; nausea or vomiting; and diarrhea.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 and want to get tested, call your healthcare provider first to see which test they would recommend (PCR or Antibody). A list of testing sites can be found on the YCCHS website, below the COVID-19 dashboard.

Information

• The National Guard is assisting with contact tracing, if you have tested positive you may receive a call from 844-957-2721.

• Chino Valley Food Sharing re-opens, Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. at Saint Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 2062 Highway 89

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1 (a resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19): https://211arizona.org/

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19

• Mental health resources - #YavapaiStrongerTogether: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.