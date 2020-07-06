OFFERS
Chino Valley Aquatic Center closes for season

The Chino Valley Town Aquatic Center, located at 1615 N. Road 1 East, will suspend operations effective immediately for the remainder of the swim season. The closure is in accordance with Gov. Doug Ducey's recent executive order which closes down bars, gyms, movie theaters and water parks for 30 days due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. The swim season at the center was scheduled to run through Aug. 9. (Town of Chino Valley/Courtesy file photo)

Originally Published: July 6, 2020 1:37 p.m.

In accordance with the executive order released Monday, June 29, by Gov. Doug Ducey, the Town of Chino Valley has announced that the town Aquatic Center, located at 1615 N. Road 1 East, will suspend operations effective immediately for the remainder of the swim season.

Amid coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, the pool opened on June 12 with added maintenance and social distancing guidelines in effect. However, the reopening was short-lived due to Ducey’s order, which closed down bars, gyms, movie theaters and water parks for 30 days. The swim season at the Chino Valley Aquatic Center was scheduled to run through Aug. 9.

“This wasn’t an easy decision to make,” Mayor Darryl Croft said. “Our main concern is and continues to be the health and safety of our citizens, our staff, and the visitors who come and enjoy our pool from around the area. With the recent spike in cases throughout the state, Governor Ducey’s order today, and the continued recommendations from the CDC, this decision is in the best interest of our town.”

For information and updates, visit chinoaz.net and follow the town’s social media outlets at facebook.com/TownofChinoValleyAz/ and on Twitter and Instagram at @CVAZTown.

Information provided by the Town of Chino Valley.

