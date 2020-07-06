Chino Valley Animal Shelter hosts adoption drive July 10-12

As part of BISSELL Pet Foundation’s (BPF) nationwide “Empty the Shelters” event, the Chino Valley Animal Shelter will be holding an adoption drive July 10-12 where aspiring owners can adopt a new pet for $25 or less.

Founded in 2001, BPF is a charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter programs, microchipping and emergency support. The organization has since partnered with 5,000 shelters and rescues across the United States and Canada to help pets find loving homes.

Over 160 of BPF’s shelter and rescue partners, including Chino Valley Animal Shelter, are participating in this reduced-fee adoption event, which will aim to find permanent homes for thousands of cats and dogs. With fostering pets becoming so prevalent during COVID-19, BPF will also honor foster-to-adopt cases that start as fosters during the weekend of July 10-12 and are finalized up to one week after the event.

“This is why we signed up to participate. It’s important just to help empty shelter and to give good dogs and cats a home,” Chino Valley Animal Shelter worker Debby Korell said.

Participating shelters will work with interested adopters to schedule meet- and-greet appointments following local COVID-19 guidelines. To find an adoptable animal at a participating location near you, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/ets. Using the filter function on the map, your local shelter’s information will populate. For accurate hours of operation and processing procedures, visit the organizations website linked on the page.

“Bringing awareness to adoptable animals in shelters is a priority for BPF,” Bissell said. “Over four years, the ‘Empty the Shelters’ program continues to prove that with a little patience and research, you can find any breed you’re looking for at a shelter near you. It’s really a win-win for homeless pets and adopters.”

All animals included in the “Empty the Shelters” promotion will be microchipped and spayed/neutered to prevent further pet homelessness.

Since the program began in 2016, Empty the Shelters has found homes for 37,394 pets and counting. During the COVID-19 pandemic alone, 6,231 pets were adopted during two events executed by appointment only.

Information provided by the BISSELL Pet Foundation.