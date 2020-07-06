CATCH 22 – DAY 7: Flagstaff man wanted for leaving scene of serious accident in Cottonwood

Yavapai County law enforcement agencies are asking for your help in locating 39-year-old fugitive Jared Neil Kelly.



In the early evening hours of Jan. 21, 2019, Kelly was operating a vehicle in the area of South State Route 260 and East Prairie Lane in Cottonwood when he collided with the rear end of another vehicle that was traveling north into Cottonwood.



Kelly fled the scene on foot. The victim, an adult woman who was the driver of the other car, sustained several injuries, including a broken ankle that required her to be transported directly to the hospital for surgery.



In the late afternoon hours of the next day, deputies located Kelly at a residence in Camp Verde. He admitted to having been in a collision the night before and stated he had consumed a few beers and didn’t want to get a DUI.



Kelly sustained injuries from the collision as well and was transported to the hospital. He was not arrested at the time as it was an ongoing investigation.



The investigating deputy later learned that the victim not only had surgery but was required to stay in the hospital for approximately 17 days.



The victim’s vehicle sustained between $2,000 and $5,000 in damage. A lab analysis later revealed Kelly had THC, amphetamine and methamphetamine in his system.

Kelly is described as a 6-foot-1 Native American man, weighing 210 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. His last known address was on Valley Drive in Flagstaff.

Kelly currently has an active nationwide extraditable felony warrant for leaving the scene of an injury collision, three counts of aggravated assault and criminal damage. The warrant has a $100,000 bond.



Anyone providing information that leads to the arrest of Kelly is eligible for a $500 reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at Yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous.



Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.