Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, July 05
COVID-19 Update: New deaths low, but Arizona adds near record number of cases

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: July 5, 2020 9:20 a.m.

The State of Arizona added few deaths – four – to its total on Sunday morning, July 5, compared to its previous and regular double digits, but 3,536 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus edged the state ever closer to the 100,000 mark, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services website.

Arizona’s running total of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 is at 98,089 cases, with 1,809 deaths. The state continues to be among the hotspots in the nation for surging numbers of coronavirus cases.

The state’s percent positive testing for the virus is at 10.9% out of 785,999 tests, the ADHS reported Sunday. That is a rate of 1,364.4 cases per 100,000 population.

Yavapai County added 48 new cases Sunday and no new deaths; its totals are 929 positive results and 10 deaths, the ADHS said. The Yavapai County Community Health Services’ next report is expected to be Monday morning; on July 2, it stated 361 have recovered.

The total percent positive in Yavapai County is 3.5%, according to the ADHS, with a 399.8 rate of confirmed cases per 100,000 population. The percent positive is the number of people with a positive test result, out of all people with COVID-19 testing completed in Arizona.

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org;

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19; and,

• Mental health resources – #YavapaiStrongerTogether: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

