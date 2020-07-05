OFFERS
CATCH 22 – DAY 6: Cordes Lakes man wanted on sexual assault charges

Jessie Thacker, 31. (Courtesy photo)

Jessie Thacker, 31. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: July 5, 2020 3:30 p.m.

Yavapai County law enforcement are asking for your help in locating 31-year-old fugitive Jessie Thacker.

Thacker is accused of sexually assaulting an adult man on two separate occasions in the Camp Verde area between April 2019 and May 2, 2019.

When the victim tried to resist, Thacker threatened him with physical violence. Charges of sexual assault were filed and a warrant was issued, but Thacker has not yet been located.

Thacker is described 6-foot-2 white man, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address was in the Cordes Lakes area.

Anyone providing information that leads to the arrest of Thacker is eligible for a $500 reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at Yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.

