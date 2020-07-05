CATCH 22 – DAY 6: Cordes Lakes man wanted on sexual assault charges
Yavapai County law enforcement are asking for your help in locating 31-year-old fugitive Jessie Thacker.
Thacker is accused of sexually assaulting an adult man on two separate occasions in the Camp Verde area between April 2019 and May 2, 2019.
When the victim tried to resist, Thacker threatened him with physical violence. Charges of sexual assault were filed and a warrant was issued, but Thacker has not yet been located.
Thacker is described 6-foot-2 white man, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address was in the Cordes Lakes area.
Anyone providing information that leads to the arrest of Thacker is eligible for a $500 reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at Yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous.
Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 4, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 3, 2020
- Multiple people stabbed during altercation in Prescott, suspect in custody
- Yavapai County adds 157 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases over weekend
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 27, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 28, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 28, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 1, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 2, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 27, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 7, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 6, 2020
- Obituary: Dustin David Olague
- Superior Court remands all counts against Prescott Valley eye doctor Michael Ham
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 10, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: