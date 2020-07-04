Sheriff's Office looking for missing, endangered Rimrock man, seeks public's help
A man from Rimrock, Arizona, is missing and considered endangered and the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help, according to a news release.
The YCSO is seeking information about Terry Olsen, 73, who was last seen July 1 in Rimrock. This was reported to the YCSO on July 3, and he apparently left on foot with his dog.
The Sheriff's Office this morning was following up on calls they had received so far, but Olsen remains missing.
Olsen is a 6-foot-1 white man, weighing 220 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was wearing when he went missing.
Olsen is diagnosed schizophrenic and has dementia and doesn’t have his medication with him, the YCSO reported. He is possibly with a woman named Linda Warren and may be associated with a 1992 Ford Econoline Van that is Red/Maroon in color.
Anyone having information should contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260.
Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 27, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 27, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 3, 2020
- Multiple people stabbed during altercation in Prescott, suspect in custody
- Yavapai County adds 157 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases over weekend
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 28, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 28, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 1, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 2, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 30, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 7, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 6, 2020
- Obituary: Dustin David Olague
- Superior Court remands all counts against Prescott Valley eye doctor Michael Ham
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 10, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: