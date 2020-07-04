Obituary Notice: Stuart Lee Rice
Originally Published: July 4, 2020 7:47 p.m.
Stuart Lee Rice, age 77, of Casa Grande, Arizona, and a former resident of Chino Valley, Arizona, was born on October 27, 1942 in Mansfield, Pennsylvania and passed away on June 28, 2020.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Heritage Casa Grande Funeral Home.
