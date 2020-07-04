Obituary Notice: Gregory A. Malinowski
Originally Published: July 4, 2020 7:46 p.m.
Gregory A. Malinowski, age 83, a resident of Prescott Valley, Arizona, died on June 22, 2020 at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona.
Serenity Mortuary Services of Phoenix is entrusted with the final arrangements.
