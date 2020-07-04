OFFERS
Sat, July 04
Obituary: Lois Elizabeth Park

Originally Published: July 4, 2020 7:48 p.m.

Lois Elizabeth Park, born January 11, 1925, joined her savior Jesus Christ in heaven on June 25, 2020. Lois is preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Park, of 48 years; and great granddaughter, Charley Jayne Lewis.

Prescott had been home to Lois and Bob for over 40 years. She was an avid golfer at Antelope Hills Golf course and leaves behind many friends.

Lois’ survivors include her three daughters, Nancy Gorski (John) of Kansas City, Missouri, Janet Rosenberg of Prescott, Arizona, and Patricia Meeker of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandchildren, Brigett Lewis of St. George, Utah, Brooke Edwards of Mammoth Lakes, California, JimBob Meeker of Las Vegas, Laura Jensen of Pocatello, Idaho, and Allison Colyer of Houston, Texas. She was also blessed with eight grandchildren, Jackson, Cricet, Miles, Easton, Kalyn, Katie, Paige and Asher. Her family meant everything to her.

Hampton Funeral Home will be providing personal services. A Celebration of Life and memorial is being planned by friends and family. A special thank you from the family to Good Samaritan for excellent and exceptional care for our mother, they were with us every step of the way throughout this journey of passing.

Information provided by survivors.

