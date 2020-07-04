Obituary: Dorothy (Dottie) Perkins

Dorothy (Dottie) Perkins, at 102 years of age, is survived by her two daughters, one son-in-law, one granddaughter, three great-grand children and one great great-grandchild. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and a successful business woman throughout her life.

Once retired in Florida, she spent her happiest years with Ray, her now deceased husband, together in sailing, traveling and becoming an accomplished bridge player. After moving to Arizona, she enjoyed many happy days in Prescott with family and friends until her passing on June 29, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held at a future time. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.