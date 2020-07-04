COVID-19 Update: Arizona nears 100,000 cases; Yavapai County is at 881

The State of Arizona is closing in on 100,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), with 94,553 cases recorded as of Saturday morning, July 4, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services website.

Yavapai County added 20 new cases Saturday and no deaths; its totals are 881 positive results and 10 deaths. Of the 881 cases, 361 have recovered, the Yavapai County Community Health Services stated on July 2.

On Saturday, the state saw 2,695 cases and 17 deaths added to its running total for 94,553 cases and 1,805 deaths, ADHS reported.

The total percent positive in Arizona is 10.7% and in Yavapai County, 3.4%, the ADHS reported. Respectively, they have 1,315.2 and 379.1 rate of confirmed cases per 100,000 population. The percent positive is the number of people with a positive test result, out of all people with COVID-19 testing completed in Arizona or the county.

The YCCHS stated late this past week that with the coronavirus situation evolving quickly, “we believe it’s important to be transparent about how Yavapai County Community Health is responding to the outbreak.

“Our philosophy is to approach this situation with empathy and urgency. Our top priority is the health and safety of our employees and of the communities we serve. With the recent uptick in people receiving positive test results for COVID-19 and the incidence of the reported deaths, our department has increased our contact tracing team to reach out to these individuals to provide guidance to care for themselves, protect their family and friends, as well as to contact those who had contact with them.”

YCCHS Director Leslie Horton said: “My heart is with the family, friends and neighbors as they grieve the loss of your loved ones. This sadness is shared by our entire county as we work together to do what we can to keep each other safe during this difficult time.”

The YCCHS team has offered assistance to all assisted-living and skilled-nursing facilities across the county since the beginning of this pandemic in March. Due to recent increases in local COVID-19 hospitalizations, the team has spent the past two weeks reaching out to all assisted-living sites across the county offering additional support, PPE, and assistance.

“We have also helped to arrange COVID-19 testing for sites who have had residents hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms, or anyone with those symptoms on site. It is challenging times like these that remind us that we are stronger when we work together and that we all have a role to play – whether it is ensuring that we are receiving and sharing valid, helpful information; reaching out to isolated and at-risk people; showing compassion to ourselves and others or, simply being the calm centered example in a storm of anxiety.”

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org;

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19; and,

• Mental health resources – #YavapaiStrongerTogether: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.