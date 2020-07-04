CATCH 22 – DAY 5: Transient man wanted for alleged assault, robbery

Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for your help in locating 40-year-old Brian Alan Curtis.



On April 28, 2019, Curtis and two other adult men allegedly assaulted an elderly man in a tunnel near a business located in the 1900 block of West Highway 89A in Sedona.



During the assault, the victim sustained serious injuries to his face and right eye. Curtis then allegedly took the victim’s wallet, credit cards and identification.



Curtis was later arrested and convicted, but has since been released on probation and has violated his probation.



Curtis is described as a 5-foot-10 white man, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He is believed to be transient, but was seen in late 2019 in Prescott Valley and more recently in Cottonwood.



Anyone providing information that leads to the arrest of Curtis is eligible for a $500 reward.

To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at Yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous.



Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.