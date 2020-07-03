CATCH 22 – DAY 4: Suspect wanted for impersonation, evading police

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is requesting your help in locating fugitive Michael William Burch.

Burch, 53, is wanted on a felony charge of impersonation.



The charge originated from a February 2019 event in which Burch misrepresented his identity to a YCSO deputy to avoid being arrested on another warrant he has.



Burch has been eluding law enforcement on his original warrant for several years. He also feigned an illness to be transported to the hospital where he later evaded and hid from deputies. The warrant is extraditable statewide, and has a bond amount of $5,000.



Burch is described as a 6-foot white male, weighing 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is on Mandalay Lane in Phoenix.



Anyone providing information that leads to the arrest of Burch is eligible for a $500 reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at Yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous.



Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.