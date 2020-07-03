CATCH 22 – DAY 4: Suspect wanted for impersonation, evading police
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is requesting your help in locating fugitive Michael William Burch.
Burch, 53, is wanted on a felony charge of impersonation.
The charge originated from a February 2019 event in which Burch misrepresented his identity to a YCSO deputy to avoid being arrested on another warrant he has.
Burch has been eluding law enforcement on his original warrant for several years. He also feigned an illness to be transported to the hospital where he later evaded and hid from deputies. The warrant is extraditable statewide, and has a bond amount of $5,000.
Burch is described as a 6-foot white male, weighing 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is on Mandalay Lane in Phoenix.
Anyone providing information that leads to the arrest of Burch is eligible for a $500 reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at Yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous.
Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 27, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 27, 2020
- Prescott Frontier Days cancels rodeo dances, July 4 parade; city cancels day-time July 4 activities
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 26, 2020
- Yavapai County adds 157 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases over weekend
- Multiple people stabbed during altercation in Prescott, suspect in custody
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 28, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 28, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 7, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 6, 2020
- Obituary: Dustin David Olague
- Superior Court remands all counts against Prescott Valley eye doctor Michael Ham
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 10, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: