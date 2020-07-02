OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, July 02
Weather  71.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Sweetheart swindle fraud victim loses thousands

Over the last three months, a 68-year-old quad-city area resident sent tens of thousands of dollars to someone she believed to be a genuine love interest in distress, only to later find out it was a romance scam. (FTC/Courtesy)

Over the last three months, a 68-year-old quad-city area resident sent tens of thousands of dollars to someone she believed to be a genuine love interest in distress, only to later find out it was a romance scam. (FTC/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: July 2, 2020 6:57 p.m.

Over the last three months, a 68-year-old quad-city area resident sent tens of thousands of dollars to someone she believed to be a genuine love interest in distress, only to later find out it was a romance scam.

The victim reported meeting a man on ‘Catholic Singles’ online in March of 2020, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) news release.

The man identified himself at ‘Philip Copeland,’ a self-employed architect from Los Angeles.

The victim told YCSO deputies she conversed with Copeland through email, texts and telephone conversations.

Copeland eventually told the victim he had gone to Africa to do charity work, got stuck in the country and needed money, the release states. The victim complied and wired money on several occasions.

Copeland later contacted the victim after “leaving Africa” and claimed he was currently in London where he was being detained for possession of a gold bar, the release states. Copeland again needed money to “get out of his predicament.” The victim sent additional monies.

On June 23, the victim went to a bank in Chino Valley to obtain more money when she was approached by a bank employee who suggested she was being scammed. The victim then called the YCSO. The victim lost approximately $31,000 over the course of the scam.

“First, the Sheriff’s Office was very pleased to learn a bank employee intervened in this ongoing fraud,” YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said. “There are times where bank employees, store clerks, etc., may be the only contact who can convince fraud victims to at least re-think what they are doing and call law enforcement.”

D’Evelyn said this particular scam is very common and has been ongoing for years. He suggests people review information about the scam by going to the following link:

www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2019/02/romance-scams-will-cost-you.

There is also a short video which concisely explains how it works – https://vimeo.com/352056075.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Deputy able to prevent loss of $5,500 sent by scam victim
Telephone scammers targeting local seniors
Investigators return $20,000 to fraud victim
Senior saved from being conned out of $28,000
YCSO alerts public of two recent cases of computer scams, what to look for
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries