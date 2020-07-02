Prescott City Hall, library, other buildings to close starting July 6 amid COVID-19

In response to Gov. Doug Ducey’s recent executive orders on COVID-19, the City of Prescott is going back to many of the practices for city buildings and facilities that it adopted early on in the pandemic.

After closing down most city buildings on March 30 to help stop the spread of COVID, the city largely reopened again on May 11, after Gov. Doug Ducey updated his executive orders at the time.

But in response to the recent spike in COVID cases, the city will be taking a step back again by closing down City Hall, the Prescott Public Library, and a number of other city buildings and lobbies, starting Monday, July 6.

The city closure coincides with the earlier decision by Yavapai County to also re-close its administration buildings, starting on July 6.

In his Thursday, July 2, video update, Mayor Greg Mengarelli said, “The City of Prescott will once again close our facilities to help protect citizens and staff through at least July 27, in coordination with the governor’s executive orders.”

A July 2 news release from the city stated, “Due to ongoing changes in the COVID-19 emergency, several City of Prescott services will change.”

The release includes a five-page list of closures and changes. The entire release is available on the city’s website at: www.prescott-az.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/7-2-2020-City-Services-Closures-as-of-July-6-2020.pdf.

Despite the building closures, Mengarelli stressed that all essential city services would continue, including public safety and solid waste collection.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this might bring to you but believe it’s important and necessary in the interest of public health,” the mayor said.

CITY HALL

The city news release states, “In the city’s ongoing efforts to curb the impacts of COVID-19 in our community by protecting our staff and the general public, and in order to maintain a united and consistent response with our partners at Yavapai County and other local municipalities … City Hall will be again closed to the public.”

City Hall’s utility billing drive-through will remain open for utility payments, although the city is encouraging online and phone bill payment.

For other city hall services, such as Community Development, appointments will be available for those who need in-person services.

POLICE AND FIRE

While all critical police and fire operations will continue, the lobbies of the Police Departments and Prescott Fire Stations will be closed.

In addition, more in-depth triaging of emergency medical service call types is taking place through the use of an on-duty paramedic to provide more intense screening for calls reporting symptoms common with the COVID-19 virus.

PRESCOTT PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Prescott Public Library will once again close its doors to the public, but will provide curbside reservation and pickup service from the parking lot at the corner of Marina and Goodwin streets.

The library closed its doors in mid-March because of the COVID pandemic and offered curbside service before reopening its doors on May 26.

Starting next week, the library will again close its doors and use a hold-and-reservation system for distributing materials to its users. People who have been notified that their held items are available are able to make a reservation at www.prescottlibrary.info to pick them up at the library’s parking lot.

Library Director Roger Saft said Thursday that about 600 to 800 people a day have been visiting the library since the reopening. During that time, the library had restricted visitation to 60 people at a time, and the library at times had to limit the people who wanted to visit.

Although the library had encouraged facemasks and made disposable masks available at the entrance, Saft said a number of people were still visiting the library without masks.

“We’re disappointed we have to revert back, but we’re happy we’re able to get materials” to library patrons through the curbside service, Saft said.

BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

City staff is working on a revised solution for Prescott City Council meetings, and more information will be forthcoming, according to the press release.

Most other city boards and commissions will be conducted digitally as Zoom meetings, with the login information available on the posted agendas.

PARKS, RECREATION

Playgrounds and public restrooms remain open, but the city is not accepting reservations for groups larger than 50 for park ramadas. “The general public is encouraged to practice social distancing and good hygiene,” states the news release.

Parking fees of $3 per vehicle (free on Wednesdays) remain in effect.

OTHER DEPARTMENTS

The status of other departments includes:

• Commercial flights are continuing at the Prescott Regional Airport, with the airport taking extra cleaning precautions and deep cleaning areas between flights.

• During the closure of City Hall, the City Clerk’s office will not be providing notary services.

• Public Works offices are closed to visitors, but essential-services staff is operating as scheduled.

• Community Development is using an electronic system for permitting, plan review, fire prevention services, and planning and zoning. Information is available on the city’s website at: www.prescott-az.gov/business-development/ and www.prescott-az.gov/permits.

More detail on all of the department changes is available at: www.prescott-az.gov/wp-content/upload/2020/07/7-2-2020-City-Services-Closures-as-of-July-6-2020.pdf.

