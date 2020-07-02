OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, July 02
Weather  71.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott City Hall, library, other buildings to close starting July 6 amid COVID-19
Mayor: Closures occurring ‘in interest of public health’

In response to Gov. Doug Ducey’s recent executive orders on COVID-19, Prescott City Hall will be closed beginning July 6, 2020. (Courier file photo)

In response to Gov. Doug Ducey’s recent executive orders on COVID-19, Prescott City Hall will be closed beginning July 6, 2020. (Courier file photo)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: July 2, 2020 7:40 p.m.

In response to Gov. Doug Ducey’s recent executive orders on COVID-19, the City of Prescott is going back to many of the practices for city buildings and facilities that it adopted early on in the pandemic.

After closing down most city buildings on March 30 to help stop the spread of COVID, the city largely reopened again on May 11, after Gov. Doug Ducey updated his executive orders at the time.

But in response to the recent spike in COVID cases, the city will be taking a step back again by closing down City Hall, the Prescott Public Library, and a number of other city buildings and lobbies, starting Monday, July 6.

The city closure coincides with the earlier decision by Yavapai County to also re-close its administration buildings, starting on July 6.

In his Thursday, July 2, video update, Mayor Greg Mengarelli said, “The City of Prescott will once again close our facilities to help protect citizens and staff through at least July 27, in coordination with the governor’s executive orders.”

A July 2 news release from the city stated, “Due to ongoing changes in the COVID-19 emergency, several City of Prescott services will change.”

The release includes a five-page list of closures and changes. The entire release is available on the city’s website at: www.prescott-az.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/7-2-2020-City-Services-Closures-as-of-July-6-2020.pdf.

Despite the building closures, Mengarelli stressed that all essential city services would continue, including public safety and solid waste collection.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this might bring to you but believe it’s important and necessary in the interest of public health,” the mayor said.

CITY HALL

The city news release states, “In the city’s ongoing efforts to curb the impacts of COVID-19 in our community by protecting our staff and the general public, and in order to maintain a united and consistent response with our partners at Yavapai County and other local municipalities … City Hall will be again closed to the public.”

City Hall’s utility billing drive-through will remain open for utility payments, although the city is encouraging online and phone bill payment.

For other city hall services, such as Community Development, appointments will be available for those who need in-person services.

POLICE AND FIRE

While all critical police and fire operations will continue, the lobbies of the Police Departments and Prescott Fire Stations will be closed.

In addition, more in-depth triaging of emergency medical service call types is taking place through the use of an on-duty paramedic to provide more intense screening for calls reporting symptoms common with the COVID-19 virus.

PRESCOTT PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Prescott Public Library will once again close its doors to the public, but will provide curbside reservation and pickup service from the parking lot at the corner of Marina and Goodwin streets.

The library closed its doors in mid-March because of the COVID pandemic and offered curbside service before reopening its doors on May 26.

Starting next week, the library will again close its doors and use a hold-and-reservation system for distributing materials to its users. People who have been notified that their held items are available are able to make a reservation at www.prescottlibrary.info to pick them up at the library’s parking lot.

Library Director Roger Saft said Thursday that about 600 to 800 people a day have been visiting the library since the reopening. During that time, the library had restricted visitation to 60 people at a time, and the library at times had to limit the people who wanted to visit.

Although the library had encouraged facemasks and made disposable masks available at the entrance, Saft said a number of people were still visiting the library without masks.

“We’re disappointed we have to revert back, but we’re happy we’re able to get materials” to library patrons through the curbside service, Saft said.

BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

City staff is working on a revised solution for Prescott City Council meetings, and more information will be forthcoming, according to the press release.

Most other city boards and commissions will be conducted digitally as Zoom meetings, with the login information available on the posted agendas.

PARKS, RECREATION

Playgrounds and public restrooms remain open, but the city is not accepting reservations for groups larger than 50 for park ramadas. “The general public is encouraged to practice social distancing and good hygiene,” states the news release.

Parking fees of $3 per vehicle (free on Wednesdays) remain in effect.

OTHER DEPARTMENTS

The status of other departments includes:

• Commercial flights are continuing at the Prescott Regional Airport, with the airport taking extra cleaning precautions and deep cleaning areas between flights.

• During the closure of City Hall, the City Clerk’s office will not be providing notary services.

• Public Works offices are closed to visitors, but essential-services staff is operating as scheduled.

• Community Development is using an electronic system for permitting, plan review, fire prevention services, and planning and zoning. Information is available on the city’s website at: www.prescott-az.gov/business-development/ and www.prescott-az.gov/permits.

More detail on all of the department changes is available at: www.prescott-az.gov/wp-content/upload/2020/07/7-2-2020-City-Services-Closures-as-of-July-6-2020.pdf.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Prescott Public Library suspends curbside service starting April 3
Prescott reopening many city facilities on May 11
Prescott to close city hall starting March 30
Prescott library largely shuts down, City Council meetings move online
Yavapai County has 70 confirmed COVID-19 cases, virtual town hall Friday
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries