COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County sees 62 more cases overnight, now at 853 with another death

Yavapai County added 62 more confirmed cases to its COVID-19 count overnight and another death.

According to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Thursday, July 2, the county has tested 19,700 residents with 853 positive cases, 361 recovered, and 11 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 30 COVID-19 patients on the West Campus and no persons under investigation (PUI), as well as two COVID hospitalizations on the East Campus with six PUIs. The Prescott VA is caring for three COVID-19 patients with no PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports 17 COVID hospitalizations and zero PUI.

As of Thursday, 735,496 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 87,425 positive results, up 3,333 overnight. There have been 1,757 deaths, up 37 overnight.

TRANSPARENCY, EMPATHY AND URGENCY

"With the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation evolving quickly, we believe it’s important to be transparent about how Yavapai County Community Health is responding to the outbreak," YCCHS Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti said in the release. "Our philosophy is to approach this situation with empathy and urgency. Our top priority is the health and safety of our employees and of the communities we serve."

With the recent uptick in positive test results and reported deaths, YCCHS has increased contact tracing efforts and provided guidance on how confirmed-positive patients can care for themselves, protect their families and friends, as well as to notify anyone who had contact with them.

“My heart is with the family, friends and neighbors as they grieve the loss of your loved ones," YCCHS Director, Leslie Horton said. "This sadness is shared by our entire county as we work together to do what we can to keep each other safe during this difficult time.”

According to Horton, YCCHS has offered assistance to all assisted living and skilled nursing facilities across the county since the beginning of the pandemic in March. Due to recent increases in local COVID-19 hospitalizations, YCCHS has spent the last two weeks reaching out to all assisted living sites across the county offering additional support, PPE, and assistance.

"We have also helped to arrange COVID-19 testing for sites who have had residents hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms, or anyone with those symptoms on site," Horton said. "It is challenging times like these that remind us that we are stronger when we work together and that we all have a role to play — whether it is ensuring that we are receiving and sharing valid, helpful information; reaching out to isolated and at-risk people; showing compassion to ourselves and others or, simply being the calm centered example in a storm of anxiety."

All Yavapai County offices will be closed on Friday, July 3. Look for the next county-provided update Monday, July 6, on dCourier.com.

CONTACT

-For Yavapai County COVID-19 data, reopening resources and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-2-1-1 Arizona is also a resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19. Visit https://211arizona.org; and

-For state COVID-19 data visit www.azdhs.gov/covid-19.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.