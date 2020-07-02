Corridor Calendar: Mayer Area Meals on Wheels is reopening July 13

Editor’s Note: Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19, changes may be made to the following events.

CORDES LAKES

Flags for the 4th. Our community workers, including Keith at the Park, have been instrumental in putting up and taking down the flags at the Avenue of Flags. Our thanks to them for doing this.

Taco Tuesday is take out only. Call the center at 928-632-9769 to place an order. Drive up to the kitchen door and they will deliver your order to you any time between 4 and 6:30 p.m. Need help with the menu? They will tell you of the specials when you call.

Friday Dinner Special from 4 to 6:30 p.m. This week’s special is goulash for $5. Drive up to the kitchen door and your order will be delivered to you.

Ladies Luncheon is suspended, but continues with the theme of “All That Glitters.” Please be aware that this event will be held when the restrictions for the coronavirus are lifted.

Friends of the Library are holding a fundraiser by selling personalized bricks and pavers to raise money for furniture for the addition. There are various designs and types of bricks/pavers. Stop in at the library for more information, or contact Ron Karn at 602-721-8446 or e-mail ronkarn8690@yahoo.com.

SPRING VALLEY

No events at this time.

MAYER

Mayer Area Meals on Wheels is reopening July 13. Indoor seating will be available but limited to make sure social distancing can be met. Please wear a mask except while eating. They will be open for breakfast and for lunch.

Plant Sale at Meals on Wheels. iOrder your plant and pick it up at MOW. There are around 30 plants available.

Mayer Area Meals on Wheels now has ice for sale at $1 per bag and has notary service during regular hours.

St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is open. There are many new items available so stop in to see the new stock. Please wear a mask and maintain social distancing while browsing the aisles.

WEEKLY EVENTS — CORDES LAKES

Bingo is suspended, but usually held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

Taco Tuesday is trying take-out only at the center is from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Please watch Cordes Lakes Next Door, as they are trying to provide take-out Tuesday.

American Legion has suspended all activities until further notice. They usually meet at 1 p.m. the third Friday of the month at Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, from September through June. July and August are vacation months.



SPRING VALLEY

Suspended … Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meet at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley at 6 p.m. every Wednesday. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

Suspended … Spring Valley POA meets at the Community Church the second Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.

MAYER

Suspended … Big Bug Charity Quilters meet from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami. Contact Linda Albin at lalbin45@outlook.com for more information.

Suspended … Knit & Crochet meets on Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. at Mayer Meals on Wheels. Please note the time change.

MONTHLY EVENTS

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club plans its outings on the third Monday of the month meeting at the Pilot Station at the Junction at 8 a.m. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. This is an informal group.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings at 5 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at the main location, 11975 S. Highway 69.