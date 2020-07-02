Church News: Week of July 4, 2020

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — www.dcourier.com/faith-values — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online. If your listing does not change, no need to resubmit each week.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets in Prescott online at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 5. See our homepage www.prescottuu.org to join. Sandra Zerner, author of the children’s book “It’s Good 2B Good,” will help us find peace in our politics during the pandemic. For more information, contact Andrew Potter at potter.ds@gmail.com.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Services currently streamed online only at https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ Meditation at 10:10 a.m. followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30 a.m.

We continue in Numbers (chapters 19-25:9) with the portions of Chukat and Balak. At Beit Torah (www.onetorah.org) we’ll discuss death rituals, talking donkeys and illicit vows. Details, consultations, and discussions are now by phone, online, email, and by mail. Call 928-237-0390, 928-227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net. Have a safe Fourth of July and Independence Day!

Chino Valley United Methodist Church is open, only doors are closed! Join us for worship and Pastor Bob Gilfert’s message, “Exploring the Mystery,” online at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 5, at www.chinovalleyumc.org. Readings this week from the CEB are Deuteronomy 10:12-13, 17-21, Galatians 5:13-14 and Psalm 36. All are welcome.

A place you can belong. A place to worship, grow and serve Christ. Prescott Church of the Nazarene offers worship Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. on campus following health and safety guidelines as posted on our website at www.prescottnazarene.com. Live streaming worship is always available on our website.

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, 928-636-9533. We have a 10 a.m. worship with physical distancing, masks, hand sanitizer, and air purification system. After service, “A Closer Look at the Lessons,” Bible Study will return for the first time since March, in the sanctuary. Online worship remains in effect at savinggracelutherancvaz.org.

Unity of Prescott Sunday services are now online only. You can view the service, and Rev. Richard Rogers’ weekly message, every Sunday at unityprescott.org. Past services are also available. The topic this coming Sunday is “One Nation Under God.” We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

American Lutheran Church services have changed to Traditional: 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and Contemporary: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Child care and Sunday School are available at the 10:30 a.m. services. All services are by reservation only. Please call the office Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to noon, 928-445-4348.

“Remembering Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Founders” is the topic for the online 11 a.m. meeting for Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. There will be an honoring of the ancestors ceremony for all to participate in and stories of the founding members of the fellowship. Go to www.PUUF.net for connection to this meeting.

For the month of July Revive Church will be meeting in the outdoor pavilion at Camp Yavapines located on 2999 Iron Springs Road. Come and worship our God in the tall pines this Saturday! Service starts at 1 p.m. We will be following CDC guide lines for physical distancing.

Prescott Community Church invites you to a patriotic worship service via livestream at 10 a.m. this Sunday. Independence weekend worship will include patriotic songs and a message by Pastor Dave, “America is No Accident,” using Exodus 33:12-21 as the scriptural basis. Happy Fourth of July and may God bless America!

This fellowship is open to women who have relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal, support each other, and experience Jesus Christ’s forgiveness. The next meeting will be held on July 18 at The Porch at 10 a.m. For more information, please email maryannwinslow1@gmail.com. Please join us!

Firm Foundation Bible Church has restarted its midweek ministries. Youth group meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. and adult study of the book of Job is Thursday at 7 p.m. Join us for great expository preaching Sundays at 10 a.m. Find us at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley, and firmfoundationpv.org.

Alliance Bible Church – all are invited to join us Sunday at 10 a.m. for Worship in the Park at Flinn Park, 280 Josephine St., Prescott. Bring a picnic lunch to enjoy after the service. For more information, call 928-776-1549.

Calling all Methodists in Prescott Valley – The building is closed but the church is open, alive and well. Worship with us on Sundays at 10:15 a.m. via Facebook or Zoom. For more information, contact the church at 928-772-6366 or at pvumc@cableone.net. Be safe out there, we need each other.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church worship is on YouTube/online, stlukesprescott.church. Food Pantry, 2000 Sheperds Lane, Prescott, open Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon. Please bring donations to the church only, Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m., or monetary donations mailed to the address above. Serving the tri-city area, everyone is welcome.

Prescott United Methodist Church – Looking Back: Moving Forward Celebrating 150 years in Prescott. 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott. Live-streaming worship on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 a.m., Prayer time weekdays at 2 p.m. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/prescottumc/videos.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church continues to hold both traditional and contemporary worship services online each Sunday. Visit our website at emmanuellutheranpv.org.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Sunday services and Sunday School are at 10 a.m. Wednesday service is at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome!

The Word Of Faith — at Living Faith Church, Prescott Valley, www.LivingFaith.co (not .com), is currently holding live-stream services Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7; also on Facebook.com/livingfaithchurchprescottvalley. Join us for a full worship set and Sr. Pastor Randy Vanesian’s message. 928-775-3025.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley, is complying with national directives on groups of 10. You can join us for Sunday’s worship anytime at http://tlcpv.360unite.com.

Trinity Presbyterian Church will be holding services online at 10 a.m. Sunday. Join us by visiting www.aztrinitypres.org and clicking on Facebook on the right under “Staying Connected.” YouTube channel can be accessed here as well.

The doors at Heights Church are still open… virtually that is. Our church family finds hope and peace during worship gatherings, and we’d love to share that with you. Visit the Heights Church online at heightschurch.com, click “Join us live” — Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and re-broadcast at 6 p.m.