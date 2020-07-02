Catch 22 — Day 3: Man wanted for violating probation; $500 reward

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is asking for your help in finding Sasha Rachel Smith.



Smith, 33, is wanted on a probation violation warrant stemming from felony criminal impersonation, and multiple DUI charges.

On March 8, 2015, Smith was pulled over by a YCSO deputy for unsafe driving.



During the traffic stop, Smith provided the deputy a driver’s license of another person as if it was his own. He was then arrested for aggravated DUI with a blood alcohol level of over .20.



Smith is described as a 5-foot-9 white man, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Smith is transgender and has used the name of Eric Marshall Smith. Smith has a nationwide extraditable no bond warrant.

Anyone providing information that leads to the arrest of Smith is eligible for a $500 reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at Yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.