OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, July 02
Weather  71.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Catch 22 — Day 3: Man wanted for violating probation; $500 reward

Sasha Rachel Smith

Sasha Rachel Smith

Originally Published: July 2, 2020 7:02 p.m.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is asking for your help in finding Sasha Rachel Smith.

Smith, 33, is wanted on a probation violation warrant stemming from felony criminal impersonation, and multiple DUI charges.

On March 8, 2015, Smith was pulled over by a YCSO deputy for unsafe driving.

During the traffic stop, Smith provided the deputy a driver’s license of another person as if it was his own. He was then arrested for aggravated DUI with a blood alcohol level of over .20.

photo

A tattoo on the neck of Sasha Rachel Smith, a wanted fugitive. Smith is transgender and has used the name of Eric Marshall Smith. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Smith is described as a 5-foot-9 white man, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Smith is transgender and has used the name of Eric Marshall Smith. Smith has a nationwide extraditable no bond warrant.

Anyone providing information that leads to the arrest of Smith is eligible for a $500 reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at Yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Catch 22-Day 3: Man wanted on probation violation, multiple charges
Catch 22-Day 3: Fugitive wanted on impersonation, DUI charges
CATCH 22 — DAY 12: Man wanted on multiple charges including burgulary and possession of narcotics
Catch 22 Day 13 - Man wanted on nationwide probation violation warrant
Catch 22 — Day 13: Sex offender sought on warrants after breaking probation
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries