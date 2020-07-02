Adoption Spotlight: Aidan
Originally Published: July 2, 2020 7:12 p.m.
These are AZ’s children: Aidan is sweet, intelligent and creative – and he has an incredible personality! He enjoys building with Legos, makes friends easily and excels in art, reading and story writing. He loves the outdoors – especially camping, tubing and making s’mores. Get to know Aidan and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
