Prescott Forest Service reminds public that fireworks are illegal on national lands

If you are planning to visit the Prescott National Forest over the July 4th weekend, the Forest Service asks that you leave your fireworks at home. Officials want to remind visitors that fireworks are always prohibited on national forest lands, regardless of weather or conditions. (Courier stock photo)

If you are planning to visit the Prescott National Forest over the July 4th weekend, the Forest Service asks that you leave your fireworks at home. Officials want to remind visitors that fireworks are always prohibited on national forest lands, regardless of weather or conditions. (Courier stock photo)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: July 1, 2020 9:08 p.m.

If you are planning to visit the Prescott National Forest over the July 4th weekend, the Forest Service asks that you leave your fireworks at home. Officials want to remind visitors that fireworks are always prohibited on national forest lands, regardless of weather or conditions.

“We all have a responsibility to take precautions to prevent wildfires,” said Debbie Maneely, a spokesperson with the Prescott National Forest. In addition to no fireworks in the forest, the Prescott National Forest remains in Stage II fire restrictions.

Stage II fire restrictions prohibit the following:

• Igniting, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire.

• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material.

• Welding, or operating any acetylene or other torch with an open flame.

• Operating a chainsaw or other equipment operated by an internal combustion engine between the hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Discharging a firearm, air rifle, or gas gun, except while engaged in a lawful hunt.

Exemptions to the restrictions include the following:

• Persons with a written Forest Service authorization specifically exempting them from the effect of this order.

• Persons using a stove or grill that is solely fueled by liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas (LPG) fuels.

• Persons operating generators with an approved spark arresting device in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the generator

• Any Federal, State, or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

As a reminder, all overnight developed campgrounds are still closed.

For more, visit dCourier.com.

However, trails and lakes are open; and dispersed camping is allowed in compliance with social distancing and limited group size.

“Please adhere to the leave no trace principles of outdoor ethics and refer to the motor vehicle use maps so you know which roads and trails are open to motor vehicle traffic,” Maneely said.

Visitors to the Prescott National Forest should also follow Arizona’s guidelines for responsible recreation across the state, including staying home if sick and observing physical distancing of at least 6 feet from other people. For complete information, visit the Responsible Recreation Across Arizona website.

All Prescott NF offices will be closed on Friday, July 3, in observance of the Fourth of July Holiday. Forest offices will resume virtual business hours on Monday, July 6.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

