Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, July 01
Obituary: Richard James Cold

Richard James Cold

Richard James Cold

Originally Published: July 1, 2020 7:14 p.m.

Richard James Cold, 74, passed away June 29, 2020 in Chino Valley, Arizona. He was born February 1, 1946 in Ainsworth, Nebraska to Elmer and Alice (Atkinson) Cold. After serving our country in the United States Navy, Dick found “his girl” and was married to Carolyn for over 53 years on July 21, 1966. Dick spent his career as an I.B.E.W. electrician.

His gifts were helping others and making people laugh. He was an encouraging father and our best earthly example. As a husband, he was everything: a friend, a partner, and provider.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Cold; his son, Chad Cold; daughter, Taryn Cold; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers and 2 sisters. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, 1615 L Street NW, Suite 430, Washington, DC 20036, 877-363-6376, www.curemeso.org.

A funeral service for Dick will begin at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Grace Church at 2010 S. Highway 89 in Chino Valley. Burial in the Chino Valley Cemetery will follow with military honors. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Chino Valley Funeral Home. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Dick’s online guestbook.

Information provided by survivors.

