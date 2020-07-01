Obituary: Kenneth K Temoyan

Kenneth K Temoyan was born 05/28/1932 in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania and died 05/29/2020 in Chandler, Arizona.

Kenneth was cremated and will be laid to rest with his wife that preceded him, Wanda J. Temoyan, at Arlington Cemetery Upper Darby Penn. He is survived by his only son, Ken and his wife, Nancy; two grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Kenneth lived in Prescott 2011-2019 and spent many nights volunteering as an usher at the Elks club, where he could be seen dancing with the guest on any given night.

If you would like to honor Kenneth we would ask for any donations to be made in his memory to go to Prescott Meals on wheels where he had volunteered for over FIVE years. This is a wonderful organization where he truly enjoyed helping out. They can be reached at; Prescott Meals on wheels, 1280 E. Rosser St. Prescott, AZ 86301.

Information provided by survivors.