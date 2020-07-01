Obituary: Charlotte Mae Picasso
Originally Published: July 1, 2020 7:19 p.m.
Charlotte Mae Picasso died on June 26, 2020, peacefully, in her home after a short illness. She was 83 years old and was born in Pennsylvania. Charlotte proudly served in the Air Force as a Lieutenant. She is preceded by her husband of 53 years, Frank. Charlotte leaves behind a sister, Barbara Smolha of New Jersey; her Yavapai Casino and Prescott Gem & Mineral Club families, along with her numerous friends, will miss giving and getting all those HUGS she so loved.
Information provided by survivors.
