OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, July 01
Weather  66.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Multiple people stabbed during altercation in Prescott, suspect in custody

Kevin Klempner, 23, of Prescott. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Kevin Klempner, 23, of Prescott. (YCSO/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: July 1, 2020 9:29 p.m.

Three victims and a suspect were stabbed during an altercation in Prescott on Monday, June 29, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the Granite Creek area in the 500 block of Madison Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. that evening.

They found four injured people and a large hunting knife at the scene, according to a Prescott Police Department news release. All four were transported by ambulance to Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) while officers conducted their investigation.

One victim was later flown to a hospital in the Phoenix area for what appeared to be a serious injury from being stabbed, PPD reported.

Interviews were conducted at the scene with several witnesses and all four individuals at the hospital were interviewed as well.

The investigation revealed that three of the victims had an altercation with the suspect, who was later identified as Kevin Klempner, a 23-year-old transient of Prescott, PPD reported.

Klempner reportedly produced a large hunting knife during the fight and began stabbing the victims. He apparently stabbed himself in the leg accidentally as well while swinging the knife at one of the victims.

One of the victims, a 60-year-old homeless person, was treated and released at the hospital and later booked into the Yavapai County jail on other misdemeanor charges connected with the incident.

A 36-year-old victim, who is also homeless, was treated and released from YRMC.

The victim flown to Phoenix was stabilized and has since been released from the hospital, PPD reported.

Klempner was booked into the Yavapai County jail on three counts of aggravated assault.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Terry Carroll at 928-777-1988.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Update: Prescott man identified as suspect in officer-involved shooting
Prescott Police officers shoot, wound man throwing knives at them
Police arrest man accused in Tuesday stabbing
2 men stabbed at Phoenix bus station; Suspects being sought
Man stabbed multiple times during altercation in downtown Prescott
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries