Multiple people stabbed during altercation in Prescott, suspect in custody

Three victims and a suspect were stabbed during an altercation in Prescott on Monday, June 29, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the Granite Creek area in the 500 block of Madison Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. that evening.

They found four injured people and a large hunting knife at the scene, according to a Prescott Police Department news release. All four were transported by ambulance to Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) while officers conducted their investigation.

One victim was later flown to a hospital in the Phoenix area for what appeared to be a serious injury from being stabbed, PPD reported.

Interviews were conducted at the scene with several witnesses and all four individuals at the hospital were interviewed as well.



The investigation revealed that three of the victims had an altercation with the suspect, who was later identified as Kevin Klempner, a 23-year-old transient of Prescott, PPD reported.

Klempner reportedly produced a large hunting knife during the fight and began stabbing the victims. He apparently stabbed himself in the leg accidentally as well while swinging the knife at one of the victims.



One of the victims, a 60-year-old homeless person, was treated and released at the hospital and later booked into the Yavapai County jail on other misdemeanor charges connected with the incident.



A 36-year-old victim, who is also homeless, was treated and released from YRMC.

The victim flown to Phoenix was stabilized and has since been released from the hospital, PPD reported.

Klempner was booked into the Yavapai County jail on three counts of aggravated assault.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Terry Carroll at 928-777-1988.