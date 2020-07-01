OFFERS
COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County sees its 10th death, state adds record 4,878 cases

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: July 1, 2020 2:10 p.m.

Despite confirmed COVID-19 cases readjusting to 791 (down three from Tuesday), Yavapai County saw its 10th death due to the coronavirus, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services release Wednesday.

In total, Yavapai County has tested 19,503 residents, with 791 positive cases, 331 recovered, and 10 deaths.

The City of Prescott took 18 confirmed coronavirus cases off the board Wednesday, going from 182 to 164 in a 24-hour period.

This happened because around 30 negative cases were accidently included in the state’s MEDSIS (Medical Electronic Disease Surveillance Intelligence System) program, so numbers were readjusted Wednesday, according to YCCHS spokesperson Terri Farneti.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reported 25 COVID-19 patients on the West Campus and two persons under investigation (PUI), one COVID-19 hospitalization on the East Campus with six people under investigation (PUI).

The Prescott VA is caring for two COVID-19 hospitalizations with no PUI.

In Cottonwood, Verde Valley Medical Center reports 19 COVID hospitalizations and 0 PUI.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 721,985 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 84,092 positive cases – a record increase of 4,878 cases, and 1,720 deaths, up 88 from Tuesday.

OUTBREAK COMPARISON

Arizona isn’t facing the same conditions as New York did in its COVID-19 outbreak, according to Farneti. In Arizona, more than 15,000 people are now being tested daily — a level that New York City didn’t reach until May.

“The percent testing positive has risen from 9% to 20% over the past month, a sign that the testing isn’t adequate to keep up with the spread of the disease,” Farneti said in a statement. “But COVID-19 is not raging out of control as it was in New York in March, at least not yet.”

States and cities are cracking down on some of the likeliest channels of disease spread, such as bars. Opposition to mask-wearing is fading, at least among elected officials.

“Perhaps most important, once people know others who have become ill with the disease, they tend to take it a lot more seriously and adjust their behavior accordingly,” Farneti said. “The choice now isn’t between opening the economy and letting COVID-19 rage. It’s implementing a few targeted policies (indoor mask-wearing; restrictions on bars and other indoor settings most conducive to transmission; investments in contact tracing and other public-health efforts) that could probably bring the disease under control, until we have vaccines and better treatments.”

CONTACT

-For Yavapai County COVID-19 data, reopening resources and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-2-1-1 Arizona is also a resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19. Visit https://211arizona.org; and

-For state COVID-19 data visit www.azdhs.gov/covid-19.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

