Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, July 01
Catch 22 — Day 2: Congress man wanted for weapons misconduct

Denver Allen Noble Jr. (Yavapai Silent Witness/Courtesy)

Denver Allen Noble Jr. (Yavapai Silent Witness/Courtesy)

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: July 1, 2020 9:11 p.m.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is asking for your help in locating 40-year-old Denver Allen Noble Jr.

On Sept. 21, 2019, YCSO deputies were called to the 22600 block of Hylton Way in Congress in reference to a report that Noble had been waving a pistol around in the air the night before.

Interviews revealed Noble had been in an argument with someone that night.

photo

A tattoo that says “Denver” on the right forearm of Denver Allen Noble Jr. Noble is wanted on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of weapons misconduct. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Deputies then found that Noble was in possession of a very short-barreled shotgun and a plastic bag containing marijuana residue.

Noble has had multiple felony convictions out of the state of Nevada in the past and was prohibited by law from possessing a firearm.

The shotgun in his possession had a shortened barrel and a sawed-off grip which was well below the legal length for a shotgun.

Noble was arrested and later released. He has since failed to appear in court and has an active felony warrant for two counts of weapons misconduct and possession of drug paraphernalia. The warrant has a $25,000 bond with statewide extradition.

Denver is described as a 5-foot-9 white man, weighing 155 pounds, with brown balding hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo of his first name, “Denver,” on his right forearm.

His last known address was on Hylton way in Congress.

Anyone providing information that leads to Denver’s arrest could be eligible for a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.

