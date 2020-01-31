YCSO searches for armed suspect after committing assault against girlfriend
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for 30-year-old Jacob Alonso Ramirez, a Cornville man who allegedly assaulted his girlfriend Thursday night.
YCSO deputies responded to a call at a home in the 10000 block of E. Storey Dr. in Cornville on Thursday, Jan. 30, after Ramirez attempted to choke his girlfriend while smothering her nose and mouth with a blanket, according to a YCSO release Friday evening.
Ramirez reportedly took his girlfriend’s cell phone after she tried to call 911 to report the assault. After she got access to another phone and tried to call 911, Ramirez took that phone and broke it in half.
The victim was at some point thrown into a television, according to YCSO.
On Friday morning, the victim was able to leave the house while Ramirez was asleep and contact law enforcement. Deputy’s noticed bruising to the victim’s nose and neck while speaking with her.
Ramirez is known to possess a firearm and knife. In addition, he has an active probation violation warrant.
Due to the nature of the information, the YCSO Special Weapons Team activated intending to arrest Ramirez at the Cornville home. Unfortunately, he fled prior to their arrival and an area search began.
It is unknown if he has access to a vehicle, according to a YCSO statement.
Besides the no bond probation warrant, Ramirez is wanted on charges including aggravated assault-strangulation per domestic violence, preventing use of a communication device per domestic violence, criminal damage and disorderly conduct per domestic violence.
Ramirez is 5-foot-4 and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call YCSO at 928-771-3260 or report a tip anonymously to Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232. You never have to give your name.
