Raising Prescott: 10 things you need to know about Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl Sunday isn’t just a football game anymore, it is nearly a national holiday.

It has become a party excuse for family and friends to gather one more time before the holiday season expires and we wait for Halloween in 8 months.

In fact, there’s even been a movement to make the Monday after the Super Bowl a national holiday. The Workforce Institute did a recent survey that revealed an estimated 17.2 million people skip work the day after the Super Bowl.

It’s known as “Super Bowl Fever,” or “Super Sick Monday” and the cost of productivity loss could top $4 billion to U.S. companies in 2020.

With that, here are 10 things you need to know about Super Bowl Sunday:

10) Tuned in

Do you know what the top 20 most-watched television broadcasts in the U.S. have been since 1983? You guessed it, the Super Bowl.

Other than the 1983 finale of “M.A.S.H.,” which drew 105,970,000 million viewers, the Super Bowl pretty much dominates the rest, topping out at 114.442,000 million in 2015 during Super Bowl XLIX, a 28-24 New England Patriots victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

9) Avoiding confusion

Sunday’s game featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers is called Super Bowl LIV, or the 54th for those who can’t count that high in Roman Numerals.

The NFL began using Roman Numerals to avoid confusion between the regular season’s actual league year (this regular season was played in 2019), and when the championship is actually played (in 2020).

8) Chiefs history

Kansas City has made the big game only two other times prior to this weekend’s show in Miami. The Chiefs lost Super Bowl I to the Green Bay Packers, 35-10, and beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 in Super Bowl IV.

7) In Super Bowl I, each player on the Packers team took home a $15,000 bonus. Today, the players each take more than $100,000.

6) 49ers history

San Francisco, on the other hand, has won five Super Bowl titles, their last coming in 1994.

5) Thanksgiving goes toe-to-toe with the big game

Super Bowl Sunday is the second biggest eating day of the year for Americans, according to insider.com.

An estimated 1.25 billion chicken wings, 120 million pounds of avocado, four million pizzas and 50 million cases of beer will be consumed Sunday.

Where’s the antacids?

4) Winless in the Super Bowl

There are 12 teams in the NFL that have never won a Super Bowl. They are: Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans.

3) Expensive advertising

In 2017, Super Bowl ads cost advertisers about $5 million for 30-second spots. That number is expected to go up to about $5.6 million in 2020.

When the Super Bowl first began, that number was about $40,000 in 1967.

2) No soup for you

According to a recent article by the New York Times, the NFL does not pay an “appearance fee” for the halftime performers.

Sorry Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, maybe next year.

The NFL does pay all expenses, cost of lighting, bodyguards, stagehands, however, and the exposure alone can be worth millions to the artist.

1) Expensive trophy

The Vince Lombardi Trophy is one of the most coveted trophies in sports today. The 7-pound statue is manufactured by Tiffany & Co. and takes nearly 70 hours to forge and assemble.

The sterling silver award’s estimated value is around $50,000 and prior to Super Bowl XXX, the trophy was presented to the winning team’s owner in the locker room.

OK, so I ran out of “Top 10” items, but I have one more!

Did you know the NFL makes 216 official game balls that are custom produced for the Super Bowl every year? In total, 108 balls are delivered to the game, and the two teams do whatever they please with the other 108.

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs kickoff from Miami at 4:30 p.m.

That’s all I have for now, enjoy Sunday’s game!

