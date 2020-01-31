Monday Night Movie: "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," Feb. 3

Come out for the Monday night movie, "Maleficent - Mistress of Evil" at Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E Skoog Blvd., 1st floor library auditorium from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3.

Starring Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning and Harris Dickinson. Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces at play.

This is a free event and no registration is required. For more information, call 928-759-3040 or visit pvlib.net.

