McDonald scores 27, leads No. 16 Arizona over No. 8 UCLA

TUCSON — Aari McDonald had her shots falling early, and Arizona took control on the way to its first win over a top 10 opponent since Feb. 2004.

McDonald scored 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting and No. 16 Arizona beat No. 8 UCLA 92-66 on Friday night, ending the Bruins' 13-game winning streak against the Wildcats.

Sam Thomas added 20 points as the Wildcats (17-3, 6-3 Pac-12) took a big lead and never allowed the Bruins back into the game.

McDonald, a junior guard from Fresno, California, has scored in double figures in all 57 games of her college career, the longest active streak in the nation. She has 10 20-point games this season.

“That is just a testament to where this team is, and where this team is headed,” McDonald said. “We were due for a top 10 win and the sky's the limit for us.”

Michaela Onyenwere had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead UCLA (18-2, 7-2). Guard Charisma Osborne added 14 points.

Arizona's 92 points were by far the most scored against the Bruins in any game this season.

“They wanted it more. They played harder than us, they were tougher than us, they executed a game plan better than us,” Bruins coach Cori Close said.

The Wildcats hit their first seven shots, with McDonald scoring on two layups and a pair of 3-pointers. They didn’t miss until the 3:09 mark of the opening quarter.

McDonald dribbled end to end after a missed shot, scoring on a driving layup, giving Arizona a 17-6 lead with 5:22 left in the first quarter. She then hit two 3s for 23-8 lead.

Arizona took a 27-16 lead into the second quarter with McDonald leading the way with 14 points.

Thomas knocked down three 3s in the second quarter, and the Wildcats led by as many as 20 points, despite just a pair of free throws and a layup from McDonald in the period.

UCLA struggled with Arizona’s aggressive defense, committing nine first-half turnovers and 15 for the game. Kayla Owens hit a 3-pointer with 9 seconds left, helping UCLA cut its halftime deficit to 47-32.

The Bruins made it a 13-point game early in the third, but McDonald drove for another layup and was fouled. Her free throw gave Arizona 56-37 lead at the 7:53 mark.

“Some stuff got revealed,” Close said. “The question is, will we use this adversity correctly to buy a ticket to maybe a place that we couldn't go otherwise.”

UCLA went more than nine minutes without making a basket in the the third, and the Wildcats led by as many as 31 in the fourth quarter.

McDonald received a standing ovation when she checked out of the game for good with 5:12 left to play.

“We came out with the eye of the tiger,” Arizona coach Adia Barnes said. “Huge win for us against a very good team. We continue to do things that no one expected, but we expected. ... We know nationally it's an upset but we feel like we can play with anyone. That's just kind of our standard.”

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The Bruins have reached the most difficult part of their Pac-12 schedule. Four of their next five opponents are ranked in Top 25, starting with Arizona State on Sunday. Then they’re at No. 6 Stanford, and on Feb. 14 host No. 3 Oregon. Three days after that, they host No. 10 Oregon State.

Arizona: The Wildcats moved to 3-3 against Top 25 teams this season, and Barnes said having every player healthy after some injuries early in the season made a difference Thursday. Oregon and Oregon State on the road remain on the schedule, along with a home game against Stanford.

HIGHLIGHT REEL

After McDonald hit her back-to-back 3s in the first quarter, she tried another and air-balled it. She laughed and shrugged her shoulders on her way back up the court to the delight of the crowd and her teammates on the bench.

“I had a little heat check I air-balled. But I was good,” McDonald said with a smile. “I felt different today.”

IN MEMORIUM

A nine-second moment of silence in honor of the nine victims of last Sunday's helicopter crash in California that claimed the life of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, was observed inside the McKale Center before tipoff.

UP NEXT

UCLA faces No. 19 Arizona State — a winner in triple overtime over USC earlier Friday — on Sunday afternoon.

Arizona: Hosts USC on Sunday afternoon.