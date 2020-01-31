Letter: Work together for gun solution
Editor:
RE: Paul Messinger’s response, Jan. 25, to my Talk of the Town column Jan. 19. Paul, thanks for the promotion to Colonel. I am only a Major. The point of my column was that we need to work together to find solutions and not let a show of force at a meeting determine the outcome of the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors.
You stated that the conservatives have the majority in Yavapai County. According to the State of Arizona Registration Report for Nov. 21, 2019, the total number of registered voters is 145,941 and of those, 68,849 are registered Republicans. That’s 47% registered Republicans but we have to keep in mind that not all Republicans are conservatives so the actual percentage is lower.
As I understand your view, you would like to see Yavapai County become a sanctuary county. My view is that people who have serious mental issues should have some restrictions on possessing guns to protect themselves and the people around them.According to the DOJ, 60% of firearm deaths are by suicide. In domestic violence issues, abusers with firearms are five times more likely to kill their victims. And there’s more evidence to support the suffering that is associated with gun violence.
I would like for us to work together to come to a solution. If we compromise and find what’s best for everyone, I see you call it “watered down” and I’d probably call it “extreme.” We live in a democracy and that means we all get to have a voice.
Thank you for listening.
Mavis L. Brauer, Maj, USAF (ret)
Prescott
