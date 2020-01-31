Letter: Objection to the flag
Editor:
The letter from Carolyn Dias, “Fly the flag,” epitomizes some of the main problems we face today: name-calling and lack of civility.
In responding to a letter recently printed from Isabel Cerecedes, she labeled her a “Socialist Democrat” and compared her objection to the political flag being displayed by another resident to flag burning and taking a knee rather than saluting the flag.
She makes the assumption that all these protesters are Democrats and that all Democrats support these displays of disrespect. Has she attended a meeting of the Democratic Women of the Prescott Area, where we sing the National Anthem and salute the flag every time? I doubt it.
Dias missed the point of Cerecedes’ letter, which was that displaying a campaign flag is in violation of town code 13-23-060A.
To ignore this rule and permit the banner to remain in place would mean that the law is not being evenly enforced.
More importantly, though, I would hope that people would stop name-calling and labeling those with whom they disagree, and show more respect for others and tolerance for differences of opinion, rather than follow the example of the current occupant of the White House.
Nancy Scharff
Prescott Valley
