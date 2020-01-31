Kansas residents find boa constrictor in living room couch
ROSE HILL, Kan. — Firefighters are looking for anyone who might be missing a boa constrictor after some Kansas residents found the 6-foot snake in their living room couch.
Police officers responding to a 911 call Monday from a resident in Rose Hill, a town about 20 miles southeast of Wichita, requested assistance from Butler County firefighters.
The Wichita Eagle reported deputy Fire Chief Melvin Linot, the department’s “snake charmer” wrangled the nonvenomous snake from the couch with the help of another firefighter.
The fire department said in a Facebook post that the residents have lived in the duplex for four years and never owned a snake.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Need2Know: BoSa Donuts moving to Gurley Street; TownPlace Suites by Marriott in Prescott Valley; Iron Cask grand opening; Vitality Care Center opens
- Medical complex breaks ground in northeast Prescott
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 26, 2020
- Man dies from apparent accidental, self-inflicted gunshot in Dewey
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 30, 2020
- Man shot in Chino Valley; police search for suspect from Paulden
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: