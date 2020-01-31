Hamilton: Trump still president, six more weeks of jokes

BEVERLY HILLS —God Bless America, and how’s everybody?

The Super Bowl will include an interview with President Trump before the game. This is one of two events on his calendar today. In honor of Groundhog Day, President Trump came outside this morning and saw that he’s still president, and traditionally that means six more weeks of comedy.

The NFL announced that stadium security will be airtight for fans attending today’s Super Bowl game in Miami. The FBI is planning to use facial recognition technology at every entrance gate to keep criminals from entering the stadium. We’ll be lucky if they can field two teams.

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will clash in Miami today for the fifty-fourth playing of the Super Bowl. The focus on today’s game is such a welcome relief to a weary nation. My prediction Thursday night was a score of 53-47, but that had nothing to do with the football game.

House Democrats charged into the Senate to try to convict Trump Thursday and then Trump’s lawyers arrived like the cavalry with the fate of the nation on the line. Everyone played their part to the hilt. My generation was raised watching Civil War movies, I never thought we’d get to live in one.

Senate Democrats felt momentum slipping away in the chamber Thursday as Trump’s defense lawyers nixed a Bolton-only witness proposal. House leaders are on the verge of cracking up. Nancy Pelosi looked into the cameras Thursday and told Mr. De Mille that she’s ready for her close-up now.

The World Health Organization declared the Corona Virus a global health emergency. China ran out of face masks so Chinese were pictured wearing clear plastic water jugs pulled completely over their heads. It gave K.C. Chiefs fans a great idea for headwear next year.

The White House issued a travel advisory telling Americans Do Not Travel to China to combat the spread of Corona Virus. Diagnosis can be elusive. So far, the symptoms of the Corona Virus are a yellowish hue, REALLY high college entrance exam scores, and a smashed–in front left bumper.

The Department of Health reported that the first case of person-to-person transmission of the Corona virus occurred in Chicago last week. One patient at Chicago General Hospital complained about shooting pains in his lungs. They ran tests on him and sure enough, he’d been shot in the lungs.

President Trump unveiled his Middle East peace proposal last week which would recognize an independent state of Palestine. Its capital would be on the outskirts of East Jerusalem. Palestinians also receive an instruction manual from America’s Five Civilized Tribes titled Get Even with Casinos.

Elizabeth Warren posted a plan holding social media companies criminally responsible for the spreading of disinformation about candidates. Is she turning herself in? I guess under Liz’s plan, anybody claiming to be Cherokee but isn’t Cherokee could get thirty days in Facebook Jail.

Hunter Biden agreed to a court order to pay child support to the stripper he knocked up. He’d said he had no income for six-months. Hunter Biden is now performing seminars teaching attendees how to make eighty-four thousand dollars a month while working from your home in your spare time.

Alexander Hamilton, my distant cousin so often misquoted by Democrats during the Senate trial, actually proposed in 1787 that if a partisan impeachment destroys the Republic, the U.S. revert to the Duke of York. If that were to happen, today’s crisis would place us under Donald Trump or Prince Andrew, so how could comedians lose?