Exploring Environmental DNA: A New Tool for Ecological Monitoring, Feb. 4

Highlands Center for Natural History presents "Community Nature Study Series 2020."

Experts from around the state will each conduct an interactive, 3-hour presentation at Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Rd. in Prescott from Jan. 21 through Feb. 20.

The fifth class of this series will be presented by Catherina Benson, Hillary Eaton and Matthew Valente, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University who will discuss "Exploring Environmental DNA: A New Tool for Ecological Monitoring" from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4

During this Nature Studies Presentation, you will be introduced to environmental DNA (eDNA) and its use as a tool for ecological studies. All organisms, from bacteria to humans, leave a genetic fingerprint in their environment, and researchers can detect these signals using modern molecular biology techniques. In this program, we will explore work from the ERAU Conservation Genetics and Wildlife Forensics Lab, as well as case studies in eDNA, ranging from its use in tracking insect pollinators to invasive species! Activities will include a DIY DNA extraction using your own cells and an exercise in eDNA metabarcoding, an exciting new technique that can be used to identify entire groups of organisms.

Registration is required. Admission for a non-member is $25 per class. Members receive a 10% discounted rate.

To register and for more information, visit highlandscenter.org/community-nature-study-series.

