Exploring Environmental DNA: A New Tool for Ecological Monitoring, Feb. 4
Fifth of ten Community Nature Study Series 2020
Highlands Center for Natural History presents "Community Nature Study Series 2020."
Experts from around the state will each conduct an interactive, 3-hour presentation at Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Rd. in Prescott from Jan. 21 through Feb. 20.
The fifth class of this series will be presented by Catherina Benson, Hillary Eaton and Matthew Valente, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University who will discuss "Exploring Environmental DNA: A New Tool for Ecological Monitoring" from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4
During this Nature Studies Presentation, you will be introduced to environmental DNA (eDNA) and its use as a tool for ecological studies. All organisms, from bacteria to humans, leave a genetic fingerprint in their environment, and researchers can detect these signals using modern molecular biology techniques. In this program, we will explore work from the ERAU Conservation Genetics and Wildlife Forensics Lab, as well as case studies in eDNA, ranging from its use in tracking insect pollinators to invasive species! Activities will include a DIY DNA extraction using your own cells and an exercise in eDNA metabarcoding, an exciting new technique that can be used to identify entire groups of organisms.
Registration is required. Admission for a non-member is $25 per class. Members receive a 10% discounted rate.
To register and for more information, visit highlandscenter.org/community-nature-study-series.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Need2Know: BoSa Donuts moving to Gurley Street; TownPlace Suites by Marriott in Prescott Valley; Iron Cask grand opening; Vitality Care Center opens
- Medical complex breaks ground in northeast Prescott
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 26, 2020
- Man dies from apparent accidental, self-inflicted gunshot in Dewey
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 30, 2020
- Man shot in Chino Valley; police search for suspect from Paulden
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: