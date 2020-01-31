OFFERS
Fri, Jan. 31
‘Exploring Arizona’ exhibit opens at Sharlot Hall Museum

“Exploring Arizona” showcases the early expeditions into the area that would become “Arizona,” from the earliest Spanish explorers to early frontiersmen and fur-trappers of the 1800s. The exhibit is featured at Sharlot Hall Museum.



Originally Published: January 31, 2020 7:55 p.m.

photo

The beaver of the Southwest was fewer in number on Arizona streams, but highly desired by fur trappers in the early 1800s. This is a display at the new “Exploring Arizona” exhibit at Sharlot Hall Museum of the Castor canadensis mexicanus.

For gold, glory and God they came to a vast land that would be called Arizona. Whether searching for mineral riches, trapping for beaver pelts, or seeking a route to the West, they came... they saw... and they conquered.

A lavish new exhibit opened Saturday, Jan. 25, at Sharlot Hall Museum that piques one’s interest in “Exploring Arizona” from the region’s rich topography and geology to its historical impact on the settling of the wild, western frontier of the United States.

The new exhibit spans the chronology from the 1540s to the late 1800s, and identifies how the territory we know as Arizona was defined by its terrain and measured by its opportunities. Learn who surveyed its landscapes, mapped its topography, and first viewed its wonders.

“The ‘Exploring Arizona’ exhibit is a fascinating adventure into the diverse challenges that impacted early visitors,” said Mick Woodcock, museum chief curator, in outlining the scope of the displays.

“It showcases the earliest Spanish explorations seeking gold, the mountain men and adventurers seeking pathways to riches, and the miners, ranchers, farmers and settlers seeking new beginnings,” he adds in announcing the new exhibit in the gallery of the Lawler Center.

“Exploring Arizona” replaces the recent “Willard Page” galleria and serves as a prelude to expansion of permanent exhibits in the museum’s primary exhibit building with expected completion of the nearby Education Center later this spring on the four-acre campus. “The new exhibit runs the gamut from early explorers to the gold discovery in nearby hills of Prescott, which led to the founding of our town in 1864,” said Fred Veil, museum executive director.

photo

The Oñate Expedition of 1604 includes colorful uniforms in this color plate from the Military Uniform in America series.

“It highlights artifacts in the museum’s collections of mining and ranching implements and describes the various techniques and tools of survival needed by those earliest settlers,” Veil said.

Learn how “Arizona” got its name, the explorations of the first Europeans — Cardenas, Oñate, Coronado, Kina and Anza — and such early adventurers as Sitgreaves, Ives, Powell, and Whipple who traveled the land that annexed into the United States with the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo that settled the 1848 War with Mexico.

Look for beaver pelts, “Bucky” and miner’s spoons, early artifacts of the settlers and details of those who mapped the West, including the incongruous Beale Wagon Road survey that included camels used for transport across the region.

The exhibit is included with admission to the museum, 415 W. Gurley St., in downtown Prescott, two blocks west of the courthouse plaza. Hours are Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.sharlothallmuseum.org or call 928-445-3122, ext. 9.

