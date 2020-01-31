Church News: Week of Feb. 1, 2020

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — www.dcourier.com/faith-values/ — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be published as space allows; there is no need to resubmit each week if your entry has not changed. Thank you.

Welcome to the Worlds of HU, an ancient universal name for God. This sacred word can spiritually uplift people of any religion, culture, or walk of life. All are welcome. From 10 to 11 am, Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Elsea Room. http:/www.eck-arizona.org.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church – On Saturday, Feb. 1, at 5 p.m. we will have a worship service. All are welcome to attend. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 6:30 p.m. will be youth night for all middle- and high-school age youth. A meal will be served.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott – Please join us for full Shabbat Bo Saturday morning services begin at 10. Please call 928-708-0018 for further details.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Prescott will have its annual Valentine Candy Sale on Sunday, Feb. 9, at noon at the church, 1202 Green Lane. All candies will be homemade and boxed for gift giving. Homemade dog biscuits are also available for that special “friend.”

There’s something for everyone at American Lutheran Church. Traditional worship is celebrated at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the Sanctuary; contemporary worship is at 9 and 10:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Holy Communion will be served at all four services this Sunday, Feb. 2. All are welcome!

Emmanuel Lutheran Church Grief Group will meet Thursday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. Wellness Group is at 11:30 Feb. 13. All are welcome to attend. Emmanuel’s Free Interfaith Meal is Feb. 14 at 11:30. Bring your Valentine. Each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. is Youth Nite. Bring a friend.

Join Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott, this Sunday for a special Baptism service. The Worship Service begins at 10:30 a.m. Pastor John will be speaking on “His Song in My Heart” from Colossians 3:16. For information or directions call 928-776-1549.

Super Bowl Sunday – Pressing On Toward the Goal – is the theme this Sunday at Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 10 a.m. Worship; 11 a.m. Fellowship; 11:30 a.m. Bible Study. There’s a prize even better than the Super Bowl title? Let’s “tackle” this subject together! 928-636-9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org.

Join us at Unity of Prescott. Rev. Richard Rogers’ Sunday message is “Leveraging Up.” We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening. Services are at 9 and 11 a.m. at 145 S. Arizona Ave. 928-445-1850. Youth ministry is at 11 in the Education Building, 141 S. Arizona Ave. www.unityprescott.org.

Shabbat Bo – Please note all regular activities for Beit Torah Jewish Congregation, www.onetorah.org, are temporarily canceled due to Rabbi’s recovery from a wreck. Phone discussions and consultations possible. Topic this week in Exodus is “from Darkness to Light.” For details please call 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program also at 10:30 Sunday, coffee, refreshments and fellowship after service. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E. Road 1 South. All are welcome! This week’s message: “Holy Relationship Rules.” Sunday Worship, 9 and 11 a.m.; Sunday School – Youth, 9:15; Adults, 10. Mondays at 10 a.m. Adult Bible Study, discussing United Methodist Church Book of Discipline Part 5, “Social Principles.”

Trinity 4Kids is a program for children up to fifth grade. We meet year-round on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. in the Children’s Center. Come join us for fun, lessons and activities! For more information, contact Jennifer Garber 928-445-4536 ext. 114. Trinity is located at 630 Park Ave.

Harriet Tubman and her call to Freedom. 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Granite Peak U.U. Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott. Rev. Patty Willis tells how Tubman could not rest after her escape, but worked to bring all her people to freedom. What does she teach us of our precious right to be free?

Champions for Religious Liberty Event – Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley, Feb. 15, at 12:30 p.m. Rev. Dr. Gregory Seltz will provide information and instruction in how to better understand our temporal liberties. Call 928-772-8845 or 928-778-9122 for more information.

Quaker meeting, held on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. at 119 Grove Ave. For information, contact Will Fisher at 928-710-0467.

Firm Foundation Bible Church is an independent, non-denominational church that meets Sundays at 10 a.m. Join us for a warm family fellowship experience. Be challenged with great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Children are welcome and loved. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road in Prescott Valley.

Come experience ReVive Church! Revive provides a casual, come-as-you-are service every Saturday at 11 a.m. at 2980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. It has been said that Revive is like being in God’s living room – comfortable relaxed worship with friends. Come see for yourself. Come experience Revive.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. – Ignite Youth: Let’s grow together and learn how to ignite our faith and be believers on fire for Christ. Open to all youth ages sixth grade through age 18. Sundays at 10:15 a.m. and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Contact Kelsey Claire at 928-445-4536, ext. 110.

Trinity Presbyterian - “Mothers of Preschoolers” is a ministry to support moms with kids ages birth to kindergarten. Our MOPS gatherings take place the second and fourth Mondays of each month from 8 to 11:30 a.m. in the Children’s Center and Grace Mitchell Fellowship Hall. aztrinitychildren@gmail.com, 928-445-4536, ext. 114.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott. 10 a.m. Sunday services and Sunday School. Wednesday 1 p.m. meetings provide an opportunity to hear, and for those wishing to share. The Reading Room, where literature is available to read, borrow, or purchase, is open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, “A Traditional Anglican Church,” 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott, services: Sundays, 10 a.m. Come join us for a traditional worship service. All are welcome. 1806 N. Savage Lane (off Rosser near Highway 89).

Enjoy a FREE, low-impact, high-energy cardio class with easy routines and Christian music. It’s every Monday and Thursday at 9 a.m. at Prescott Christian Church, 501 S. Senator Highway. Women of all faiths and churches are welcome. No registration needed. 928-445-0680.