Fri, Jan. 31
Bears fall short to Mohave 2-1 for 4th straight loss
Prep Girls Soccer

Bradshaw Mountain midfielder Bria Coleman (11) keeps the ball in play during a game against Mohave on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Bob Pavlich Field in Prescott Valley. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

Bradshaw Mountain midfielder Bria Coleman (11) keeps the ball in play during a game against Mohave on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Bob Pavlich Field in Prescott Valley. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: January 31, 2020 12:03 a.m.

PRESCOTT VALLEY — A sluggish first half doomed Bradshaw Mountain girls soccer as the Bears fell short to Mohave 2-1 after struggling to contain Thunderbird star forward Rhyah Jackson on Thursday.

There was a point this season where the Bears were riding a six-game win streak, but now they are on the opposite end of the spectrum. After Flagstaff humbled the Bears 7-1 on Jan. 21, the Bears have lost three straight, which includes Thursday’s defeat to Mohave.

“I feel like our confidence definitely dropped majorly, especially after Flagstaff with that 7-1 loss that degraded our confidence a lot,” Bears midfielder Bria Coleman said. “But we just have to work harder during practices, focus more, which is something that we’re lacking.”

In order to stay in the playoff picture, the Bears needed to show a sense of urgency in this game against the Thunderbirds. But that just didn’t happen, at least not in the first half.

Mohave’s Jackson torched Bradshaw Mountain’s defense for most of the first half and she scored two difference-making goals to show for it. Her first goal was the better of the two as Jackson maneuvered around several defenders and laced a shot, which dipped past Bears goalkeeper Delaney Johnson and inside the far post.

Meanwhile, the Bears appeared to be frustrated as they struggled to conjure a threatening play going forward. Bradshaw Mountain’s best chance in the first half came when Alexis Clynes made a blazing run down the right flank and shot a low slider that glanced off the front post.

But barring Clynes’ solo effort, Mohave’s sturdy defense held strong to help preserve a 2-0 advantage going into the break.

In the second half, the blue-collar Bears came out rejuvenated and used their physicality, the team’s most well-known characteristic, to throw the Thunderbirds off their rhythm. And to some extent, Bradshaw Mountain’s hard-nosed tactic worked to a tee as the Bears shut down Mohave’s offense, including Jackson.

The Bears fought tooth and nail to level the score and they managed to get the ball rolling when they were awarded a free kick right atop the 18-yard box. Coleman stepped up to take the kick and ended up hitting the crossbar. However, the rebound popped up high and stayed inside the penalty area where Alisa Berry got enough on the ball to shoot it past a scramble of players and into goal.

Ultimately, the Bears’ chippy comeback bid fell short as they couldn’t find the equalizer before time ran out. The loss dropped Bradshaw Mountain to 1-4 in Grand Canyon Region action, which puts the team in sixth place.

“That first half killed us. We didn’t use our fitness and our ability to run them in the first half and that really hurt us,” Bears head coach John Sterling said. “We made two unfortunate mistakes and in this game at this level, that’s what happens. You make a mistake and they score, you just don’t get it back. Yea we won the second half, but that’s no consolation.”

UP NEXT

The Bears will look to get back on track with in their toughest game yet when they travel to Bill Shepard Field to take on cross-town rivals Prescott (13-0-1, 4-0 Grand Canyon), who are undefeated this season. The game will be on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

