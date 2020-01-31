OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Jan. 31
Attend a free public talk, "The Amazing Quilts of Marla Hattabaugh", Feb. 3

Fiber artist Marla Hattabaugh will present a free public talk, "The Amazing Quilts of Marla Hattabaugh," hosted by the Prescott Art Docents from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts Theatre, 208 N. Marina St. on Monday, Feb. 3.

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: January 31, 2020 3:02 p.m.

Fiber artist Marla Hattabaugh will present a free public talk "The Amazing Quilts of Marla Hattabaugh" hosted by the Prescott Art Docents from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. on Monday, Feb. 3.

Hattabaugh will present her contemporary art quilts which are created with unique surface design techniques, hand-processed dyed and printed fabrics, various images and finished off with a plethora of hand quilting.

Hattabaugh has sold, published and exhibited her work locally, nationally and internationally. Her work has been featured in numerous exhibits in galleries and museums throughout the United States and Europe. Her quilts are also shown in numerous private collections and quilting publications.

This is a free event. For more information, visit prescottartdocents.net.

Prescott Center for the Arts

